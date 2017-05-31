A Prayer for the victims of Turkey

God in heaven, I pray for the hundreds of thousands of Kurds, Alevis, Hizmet movement participants and minority Christians languishing in Turkish prisons for no justifiable reason. I also pray for their families and loved ones that have continued to live in fear on a daily basis. I pray for those outside Turkey who fear […]

