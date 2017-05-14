Abba Folawiyo resurfaces

Ageless beauty and fashionista, Chief (Mrs.) Abba Folawiyo, is a showstopper any time, any day. If you are not attracted by her commanding dress sense, you will be stopped in your tracks by her graceful steps. Yet, all these belie the fact that she is well advanced in age. Unarguably, she fits perfectly into the ilk of a radiant queen.

Wife of the late Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo, businessman and philanthropist, she hit the limelight gracing the covers of some popular newspapers and magazines. Folawiyo, owner of the upscale fashion outfit, Labanella, has clothed top celebrities in and outside the country.

Fondly called Sisi Abba, her love for fashion design first blossomed when she was 15, but she became a professional at 25 to the admiration of all. However, unlike some others, the secret of her relevance is her simplicity and ability to understand the trend; she never loses touch with modern trends in the fashion world.

In recent months, Sisi Abba Folawiyo has simmered as far as attending parties is concerned. While some people within the social circle attribute this to age catching up with her, others say it’s because she has seen it all. Whichever is true, the woman who, years back, was a reference point at upscale parties has resurfaced on the party scene.

She was sighted looking glamorous last weekend at Shade Okoya’s 40th birthday party in Lekki, Lagos and trust the showstopper, she was looking really ageless.

