A Photo Op With Trump Is Nice, but What the Palestinians Really Need Is Money – Haaretz
|
Ynetnews
|
A Photo Op With Trump Is Nice, but What the Palestinians Really Need Is Money
Haaretz
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas in the Oval Office of the White House on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN/AFP. Trump deletes tweet saying it was 'an honor' to meet with Abbas …
Abbas says talks with Trump positive, if short on specifics
The New, “Moderate” Hamas: Severe Cruelty to Jewish and Arab Prisoners and Their Families
Unworthy Abbas Honored in the White House
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!