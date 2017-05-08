Pages Navigation Menu

Abducted Cross River Commissioner regains freedom

Mr Gabriel Odu-Oji, the Commissioner for Water Resources in Cross River, kidnapped on April 9, has regained freedom, Nigerian Pilot reports. ASP Irene Ugbo, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, confirmed his release in a telephone interview with Nigerian Pilot on Monday in Calabar. “As we speak, the Commissioner for Water Resources […]

