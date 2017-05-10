Pages Navigation Menu

Abducted mother, sister of Nasarawa State lawmaker regain freedom

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The mother and sister of Mr Kassim Mohammed-Kassim, member representing Akwanga South constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, abducted by gunmen on Saturday have regained their freedom.| They were abducted at their residence in Moroa village in Akwnaga at about 8:00 p.m. Nasarawa State Police Command spokesman, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the rescue […]

