Abductors of Lagos school kidnap slash ransom as Parents, school management meet – Vanguard

Posted on May 30, 2017


Abductors of Lagos school kidnap slash ransom as Parents, school management meet
lagos—Parents of the six abducted Senior Secondary School students kidnapped last Thursday by militants at the Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe, met yesterday, with management of the college to deliberate on the way out, particularly raising the huge …
