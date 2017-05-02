Abdulrahman Idi holds tennis clinic Saturday in Lagos

A former national junior champion, Abdulrahman Idi will on May 6 conduct a high performance training session for top junior players in the country.

Organisers of the one day coaching clinic holding at the tennis courts of the National Stadium in Lagos, say Idi, who resides in the United States of America, will expose the players to modern-day drills to increase their match ball performance.

Founder of Aces Tennis Academy, Abel Ubiebi said the clinic, first of its kind in Lagos, will commence at 9am and ends 12pm.

Already, the junior players to be drilled have been told to arrive in time and avail themselves of the opportunity to learn from one of Nigeria’s tennis exports to the United States of America. The clinic is free to all junior players,

And on Sunday, May 7, Idi will be at the VGC Recreational Club for further drills for junior players.

Speaking on the event, Idi said, ‘’It feels good to come home for this event. It is a way of giving back to the community that raised me and laid the foundation for what I am today’’.

The post Abdulrahman Idi holds tennis clinic Saturday in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

