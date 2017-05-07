Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abdulrahman, Olatunji win 3rd PSPAN squash Open

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By Chioma Nwafor

After shaking off the fatigue of beating her sister, Busayo in the semi final, Yemisi Olatunji demolished Veronica Sunday 3-0 to win the 3rd Professional Squash Players Association of Nigeria (PSPAN) National Open Tour-nament.

Lanre Abdulraham defeated the number 3 seeded male player in the country, Sodiq Taiwo  by a close margin 3-2 to win the men’s title.

For the first time ever, there was no disparity in prize money between the male and female categories. One hundred thousand was given to the winners, while the first runner up got N75, 000 each while the third place winners got N50, 000 each. Quarter finalists got N20,000, the round of 16 got N10, 000; while round of 32 got N 5,000 each.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The highpoint of the tournament was the all sisters semi-final face-off between Yemisi Olatunji and Busayo Olatunji.

Yemisi, who is number 1 in the country, trashed her sister 3-0 to show her sister and her teeming fans why she is highly rated  in the country.

“Whatever I know in squash today, my sister taught me, she is the reason I started playing, so her victory today did not make me feel bad.

“I know that I’m still learning so one day I can achieve and even surpass her achievement, she is a great player,’’ Busayo said.

Players from Abuja Rivers, Ogun, Plateau, Kwara , Edo, Ondo, Akwa-Ibom, the FCT, Kaduna and two academies Headwater Academy and Ka-yas Academy from Kaduna participated in the tournament.

The post Abdulrahman, Olatunji win 3rd PSPAN squash Open appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.