Abdulrahman, Olatunji win 3rd PSPAN squash Open

By Chioma Nwafor

After shaking off the fatigue of beating her sister, Busayo in the semi final, Yemisi Olatunji demolished Veronica Sunday 3-0 to win the 3rd Professional Squash Players Association of Nigeria (PSPAN) National Open Tour-nament.

Lanre Abdulraham defeated the number 3 seeded male player in the country, Sodiq Taiwo by a close margin 3-2 to win the men’s title.

For the first time ever, there was no disparity in prize money between the male and female categories. One hundred thousand was given to the winners, while the first runner up got N75, 000 each while the third place winners got N50, 000 each. Quarter finalists got N20,000, the round of 16 got N10, 000; while round of 32 got N 5,000 each.

The highpoint of the tournament was the all sisters semi-final face-off between Yemisi Olatunji and Busayo Olatunji.

Yemisi, who is number 1 in the country, trashed her sister 3-0 to show her sister and her teeming fans why she is highly rated in the country.

“Whatever I know in squash today, my sister taught me, she is the reason I started playing, so her victory today did not make me feel bad.

“I know that I’m still learning so one day I can achieve and even surpass her achievement, she is a great player,’’ Busayo said.

Players from Abuja Rivers, Ogun, Plateau, Kwara , Edo, Ondo, Akwa-Ibom, the FCT, Kaduna and two academies Headwater Academy and Ka-yas Academy from Kaduna participated in the tournament.

