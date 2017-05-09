Abdulslami Chairs LEADERSHIP Security Summit

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar is set to chair the National Security Summit on Farmers-pastoralists clashes, kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes in Nigeria organised by LEADERSHIP Newspapers, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.

The conference, which is scheduled to hold on May 11 and 12, 2017 at International Conference Centre, Abuja, will have President Muhammadu Buhari as the Special Guest of Honour, while the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau as Guest of Honour.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad will be the ‎royal father of the day an all state governors are expected to attend the event.

It would be recalled that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, informed all stakeholders invited for the National Security Summit on Farmers-Pastoralists Clashes, Kidnapping and Other Forms of Violent Crimes in Nigeria, that the summit will be held on the 11th and 12th of May, 2017 at International Conference Centre, Abuja from 10:00 am in the morning daily.

The Inspector General of Police recognizes the concerns which all the stakeholders have registered towards the success of the summit and hereby expresses sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Special Guest of Honour of the summit, the Chairman of the summit, the 36 State Governors and the FCT Minister, and Guest of Honour of the summit, other Honourable Ministers invited, Service Chiefs, Government Functionaries, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Members of the Organized Private Sector, Captains of Industry, Heads of other sister Security and Safety Agencies, Leaders of Herdsmen and Farmers Associations, Resource persons and Intellectuals, Women and youth Groups, Opinion Leaders, Stakeholders and other invited guests for their acknowledgements to attend the summit. Earlier in February, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris disclosed plans to convene a National Security Summit to look into the disturbing trend of kidnapping, famers-headers clashes and other security challenges. Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here Speaking with Commissioners of Police and Senior Police officers at a meeting in Abuja; the IGP described the increasing cases of kidnapping as worrisome and called for the cooperation of all Nigerians to tackle the menace. He further tasked the Commissioners of Police, Officers and men to live up to their responsibility of safeguarding the lives of Nigerians and tackling the ugly trend of kidnapping. The IGP also used the opportunity to appeal to the National Assembly to increase the budgetary allocation to the Force in the 2017 appropriation bill so as to enable the force live up to its responsibilities seamlessly.

