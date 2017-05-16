Abia APC Woos Uche Ogah

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Abia State, has begun moves to persuade former governorship aspirant, Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah to join the party in the state. Several prominent members of the party, led by Chairman of Contact and Mobilization Committee, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

