Abia, Ebonyi in peer review of development programme

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—IN line with the decision of the South East Governors Ebonyi State cooperate and partner each other in the area of development, Abia and Ebonyi Sttaes have agreed to work together in the areas of Commerce, Internal Revenue Mobilization, Peace and e-Governance.

This was one of the decisions reached during last week’s 2-day working visit by the Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, and some members of his cabinet to Abia State.

Speaking when he was received by Governor Ikpeazu, Governor Umahi explained that his team was in Abia for a number of reasons, among which were to tap from the ingenuity of the Abia Governor in commerce, internal revenue Mobilization, Peace and e-Governance.

“We are here to tap from you, your ingenuity in commerce, your ingenuity in internal revenue mobilization, your ingenuity in governance, your ingenuity in peace and e-governance in the State”, Umuahia said.

According to him, theyweare in Abia to learn how to produce shoes, garments and other Made in Abia products because his team were ready to tap from Abia’s ingenuity in production and manufacturing.

Umahi said that Abia has made a lot of positive news, especially in the area of Made in Abia products and Ebonyi would be pleased to tap into that, and urged Governor Ikpeazu to support his state to succeed just like Abia is succeeding.

He also commended the Abia State Governor for his infrastructure development strides, noting that it’s not easy to govern a very enlightened state like Abia and yet focus and push forward with many people oriented programs that are visible to all.

Umahi also commended Ikpeazu’s relationships with security agencies in the maintenance of peace, cordial relationship with Abia workers as well as his support for the presidency without regards to partisan differences.

