Abia gov. tussle: Ikpeazu has done no wrong, says S/Court

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Abia. Delivering the judgment, Justice Ejembi Eko held that the apex court had no reason to set aside the Aug.18 decision of the Court of Appeal that upheld Ikpeazu’s victory.

