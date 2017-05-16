Abia gov tussle: S-Court to hear Ikpeazu, Nwosu suit May 22

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

aba—The Supreme Court has fixed May 22, 2017, to hear a tax forgery suit filed against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Imo State by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Sir Friday Nwosu.

Nwosu, who contested the December 8, 2014, PDP governorship primaries in the state, had alleged that Ikpeazu submitted false information and tax documents to his party and prayed the court to disqualify him.

When the case, SC/1046/ 2016, came up for mention on March 29, 2017, Dr. Paul Ananaba, SAN, who appeared as PDP’s lawyer, said the party was not served with the relevant court processes and applied for adjournment.

The court adjourned the matter to June 6, 2017 for hearing. It was gathered that the PDP also filed a notice, insisting that neither Dr. Paul Ananaba nor Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), was its lawyer.

Nwosu and the PDP also filed separate motions urging the court to bring up the matter for hearing before May 12, 2017, but the Supreme Court fixed the matter for hearing for May 22, 2017.

The party had also filed a notice of intention to withdraw from the case, not to defend any of the parties in the suit and urged the Court to serve justice on the matter.

The post Abia gov tussle: S-Court to hear Ikpeazu, Nwosu suit May 22 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

