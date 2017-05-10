Abia govt flags off rehabilitation of Port Harcourt road

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA-Abia State government has flagged off the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt road in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state. The dilapidated 11-kilometre federal road which is one of the two major entry points into the city from the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway, had been in very bad shape for over 10 years, prompting motorists to abandon the road even as traders shut down their shops due to lack of patronage.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony at the Fly-over Junction, Asa Nnentu, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, accompanied by his Ebonyi State counterpart, Chief Dave Umahi, stated that the job was awarded to Setraco Construction Company which would deliver a six- lane road with concrete base.

Ikpeazu who said he was shocked at the level of dilapidation of the road, urged the construction company to deliver a job that will stand the test of time as his administration will not tolerate poorly executed contract jobs. He said, “The Company will build a six lane road with concrete. Water has sat for too long on the soil; whatever asphalt you lay on it will not last. So, we are using concrete for the reconstruction.”

In his speech, Ebonyi State governor, and chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, Chief Umahi, noted the importance of Port Harcourt road in Aba, and commended his Abia State counterpart for embarking on people oriented projects.

Abia State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Eziuche Ubani, promised that the construction company would use of quality materials for the job and assured that the road will be completed in 11 months time.

The post Abia govt flags off rehabilitation of Port Harcourt road appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

