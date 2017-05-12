Abia guber: Anxiety as Supreme Court rules on Ikpeazu vs Ogah today

There is palpable tension in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, and other major towns ahead of today’s judgement by the Supreme Court on the Abia State governorship election. The case was filed by Uche Ogah who is accusing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of allegedly submitting false tax information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Ikpeazu […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

