Abia guber: Anxiety as Supreme Court rules on Ikpeazu vs Ogah today

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

There is palpable tension in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, and other major towns ahead of today’s judgement by the Supreme Court on the Abia State governorship election. The case was filed by Uche Ogah who is accusing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of allegedly submitting false tax information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Ikpeazu […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

