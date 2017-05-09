Abia Guber Tussle: Judiciary Charged On Consistency In Judgment Delivery

The Judiciary at various levels has been urged to be consistent and coherent in the dispensation of judgment which is the basis of the reforms needed in this arm of government.

Drawing inferences from the jugements in the court cases as seen in the Abia state governorship tussle between Ikpeazu Vs Ogah via a via that of Cross River state between Ben Ayade and Joe Agi, Civil Society For Judicial Reforms stressed that the ongoing reforms in the judiciary cannot be complete when different judgments and orders are given on similar cases.

This was in a presentation at a press conference by the Coalition’s coordinator, Ameh Ejeh, represented by Onuahah Oliver in Abuja, yesterday, just as they urged the apex court to restor, strengthen and enthrone this factor in the dispensation of judgments.

Oliver said: “the reforms going on in our judiciary cannot be complete and commending when different judgments and orders are given in the similar cases.

“Consistency, coherency and uniformity/similarity of judgments in similar cases must be restored in our judiciary and we recommended the Apex Court in this direction as they did in a near similar casein the zamfara governorship case.

They argued that “consistency and coherency in dispensation of judgments should form the basis of the needed reforms in the Nigerian Judiciary”.

By ANDREW ESSIEN,

