Abia guber tussle: Ogah accepts defeat, congratulates Ikpeazu

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Abia State governorship aspirant, Mr. Uchechukwu Ogah, has congratulated his rival and the Governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu. Ikpeazu’e election was affirmed by the Supreme Court on Friday. A five-man bench of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had on Friday unanimously upheld Ikpeazu’s election […]

