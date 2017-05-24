Abia Police smash child-trafficking syndicate, rescue 2 babies

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—A three months old baby identified as Testimony Ndukwu, allegedly stolen by suspected child traffickers has been rescued by the Police in Aba, Abia State.

Police sources told Vanguard that the baby’s mother, Rose, had lodged a complaint at the Ogbor-Hill Police Station that her 3 year old daughter, was stolen by unknown person from her residence.

Following the complaint, the Police operatives swung into action and cordoned off suspected exit routes in the area. One Chinemerem Isaiah and Chioma Mark were arrested with the missing baby.

In a similar development, the Police also arrested two suspected child traffickers, Ezinne Obiah and Abigail Udofia, through a tip off. On interrogation, the duo confessed to have sold their babies to one Esther Arukwe and cohorts who lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. They further confessed that they were paid N250, 000 each by Arukwe after they were delivered of their babies.

