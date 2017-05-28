Abim Hospital undergoes more renovation

Abim Hospital, the place that caused a political storm during the presidential campaign has received additional funding that will be used to renovate its Tuberculosis ward.

Abim Hospital medical superintendent Dr Edison Twine thanked the government for the Shs400m dispatched that will also be used to boost the hospital’s mortuary and store facilities.

The first bath of renovation worth Shs700m was received last year. Abim Hospital became a hot topic during the campaigns when former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye paid it an impromptu visit.

His visit resulted into the dismissal of a nurse who took Besigye on a guided tour of the hospital. Images from the hospital caused uproar from the public due to the deplorable sanitary conditions and the way patients lay helplessly on the floor.

