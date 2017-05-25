Pages Navigation Menu

Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Gets A New Registrar.

Alh.A.A Adamu has been appointed the Substantive Registrar Abubakar Tatari Ali polytechnic Bauchi.His appointment was approved by the institution’s governing council. In a letter of appointment singed by the Chairman Governing Council of the Polytechnic, Alh A. U. Misau said the appointment is for the period of four years as the initial first term and …

