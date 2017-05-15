Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry Appoints Ekechukwu DG

The Board of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has appointed Chijioke Ekechukwu as its new Director General effective May, 2nd 2017.

Ekechukwu, who holds a BSC in Economics; MBA in Management and MSC in Finance, is an entrepreneurial executive with extensive leadership experience.

His work career spans over 25 years, from Cashdata Services Ltd, Ikoyi Lagos, Senior Officer, Citizens Bank Ltd; Branch Manager, Equity Bank Ltd; Senior Manager, Oceanic Bank; Assistant Vice President, FCMB Plc; and Regional Director and Group Head, Public Sector, Bank PHB.

Before joining ACCI, he was the Group Managing Director of Bristol Group with core business in investments, property and schools. He is a Director in First Generation Mortgage Bank Ltd.

Following the reorganisation of the chamber, Ekechukwu, comes with a track record of success in multiple areas.

Similarly, with an extensive knowledge, understanding and involvement in the Nigerian business environment, he brings expertise to the Chamber in a range of areas including strategic business development, and is uniquely suited to lead ACCI in its transformation drive to its next phase of growth.

Ekechukwu is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria, fellow, Institute of Management Consultants; Member, Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered); and a Past President of Rotary Club of Abuja. He has attended many professional courses both locally and abroad; and he is married with children.

