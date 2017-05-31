Abuja Lawyer sues bank for failed N40, 000 ATM transaction, demands N100m

Abuja – Mr Musa Baba-Panya, an Abuja-based Legal Practitioner has instituted a suit in the FCT High Court against Access Bank Plc claiming N100 million for alleged defamation of his character.

Mr Chidi Ifeonye, the counsel to the plaintiff, who filed the suit on May 26, made the process available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The plaintiff had instituted the suit as a result of the bank’s failure to reverse the N40, 000 he claimed was debited from his Diamond bank account while using the defendant’s ATM facility on March 11.

The plaintiff had described N100 million claims as general, aggravated and punitive damages for the defamation.

Baba-Panya said that the defendant’s alleged recalcitrant attitude caused him grave embarrassment, hardship and trauma.

“After a considerable waiting, no response of any sort came forth from the defendant, till date, thus was left with no option than to institute this action,’’ he said.

The plaintiff averred that the money in debt was meant to execute a printing project at the ECWA Church, Maitama on that fateful day.

“The development was most unpleasant to both the printer and I. It especially put me in unwarranted ridicule and scrutiny among the Church folks,’’ he said.

The plaintiff is seeking a declaration finding the defendant liable for the defamation of his character via its negligent conduct against him.

The plaintiff is also urging the court to compel the bank to write a letter of apology copying the Customer Relation Manager platforms of the CBN-interbank system.

He also prayed for apology letter to be forwarded to the Customer Relation Manager of Diamond Bank Plc and to the ECWA Church, Maitama, Abuja.

Baba-Panya was also seeking the award of N40, 000 being the alleged liquidated money in debt.

He also sought an interest award at inter-bank rate on the money debt effective March 11, until final judgment.

The plaintiff further asked for award of 10 per cent interest on the final judgment sum until final liquidation.

He urged the court to grant him an award of N500, 000 as cost of legal cost, including solicitor’s fees.

The matter has however not been slated for hearing.

