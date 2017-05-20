Abuja Light Rail Project Is 93% Completed – Minister

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

FCT minister, Malam Muhammadu Musa Bello has disclosed that the on-going construction work on the Abuja Light Rail project has attained about 93 per cent completion as at April this year.

Speaking during a media interaction, as part of the administration’s two years in office, the acting secretary, FCT Transport Secretariat, Alhaji Abdulhamid Suleiman, who represented the minister, revealed that the projected date of completion for lots 1a and 3 of the project is October, while the test run will commence from November, this year.

Suleiman stated that the completion of comprehensive maintenance and office complex buildings at the rolling stock depot, Idu and completion of permanent way and laying of double track are various stages of completion.

The acting secretary also disclosed that the construction work in 10 out of 12 number railway stations and the installations of signaling and communication equipment at the 10 completed railway stations and the Idu Rolling depot have equally been completed. He also maintained that within the year, under review, the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS, has upgraded it Automated Registration Platform (E-VREG), which, according to him, has improved the process of vehicles registration, document renewals and enhanced data base management.

Suleiman pointed out that with the establishment of Abuja Computerized Vehicle Testing Centre in three locations at Kugbo, ONEX and Gwagwalada, the number of non-roadworthy vehicles on FCT roads has reduced.

He note some of the challenges facing the directorate to include, inadequate personnel to cope with the growing trend of human and vehicular traffic in the territory, inadequate fund to carry out its activities.

