AC Milan Complete Signing Of Villarreal Defender Mateo Musacchio

AC Milan have completed the signing of Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio.

The 26-year-old Argentina international has signed a four-year deal to keep him at the San Siro until 2021.

Musacchio joined Villarreal from River Plate in 2009 and scored seven goals in 187 La Liga appearances, captaining the Yellow Submarine last season.

As noted in a statement on Milan’s official website, the centre-back went on to captain the Spanish outfit and made a total of 249 appearances for the team.

Musacchio has also represented Argentina on six occasions, most recently against Bolivia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Rossoneri announced the following:

Mateo Musacchio is a new AC Milan player. After undergoing his medicals on Monday, at the Clinica La Madonnina, the former Villarreal centre-back today was at Milanello Sports Centre and then at Casa Milan where he signed a contract until 30 June 2021. AC Milan announces to have signed from Villarreal CF the player Mateo Musacchio, who has signed a contract until 30 June 2021. The Argentine recently underwent his medical, which turned out to be successful. He is the first official signing of the SES era. He’s made 30 appearances all season, playing convincingly for Villareal and even making two assists.

The post AC Milan Complete Signing Of Villarreal Defender Mateo Musacchio appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

