AC Milan Legend Gennaro Gattuso Returns to Club As Youth Team Manager

Gennaro Gattuso has returned to AC Milan to take over as youth-team coach, the Serie A club have announced.

The former Rossoneri midfielder, 39, has managed Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete and Pisa since retiring as a player in 2013, and he left the latter club following their relegation from Serie B this month.

Gattuso, who spent a season with Rangers in the 1990s, will look after Milan’s Primavera, which has recently produced the youngest goalkeeper to ever play for Italy, 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Supposedly, the role was initially offered to Milan legend Paolo Maldini, but the former defender rejected it and now Gattuso is ready to step in.

“I’m going home,” Gennaro Gattuso said, via Gazzetta. “I’ve thought about it for the past three weeks and I have decided with my heart. It’s not like I am going to any old club either – it’s Milan.”

It is hoped by the Italian giants – who are under new Chinese ownership – that Gattuso can motivate the young stars in Milan’s academy after a poor campaign.

