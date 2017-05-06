Pages Navigation Menu

Academic activities in Maritime University will commence this year – Presidency

Posted on May 6, 2017

The Maritime University will be opened this year,  as activities towards achieving that goal will commence as soon as possible. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday. Akande said the directive was part of the Niger Delta …

