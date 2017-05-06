Academic activities in Maritime University will commence this year – Presidency

The Maritime University will be opened this year, as activities towards achieving that goal will commence as soon as possible. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday. Akande said the directive was part of the Niger Delta …

The post Academic activities in Maritime University will commence this year – Presidency appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

