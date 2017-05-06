Academic activities in Maritime University will commence this year – Presidency
The Maritime University will be opened this year, as activities towards achieving that goal will commence as soon as possible. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday. Akande said the directive was part of the Niger Delta …
The post Academic activities in Maritime University will commence this year – Presidency appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!