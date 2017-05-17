Pages Navigation Menu

Accelerating number of bankable infrastructure projects in Africa, a priority for AFC, says President

The President, African Finance Corporation (AFC) Mr Andrew Alli, has pledged the corporation’s willingness to improve the number of bankable and viable infrastructure projects in Africa. Alli made the pledge at a news conference during the 10th Africa Finance Corporation Live Summit tagged the “Infrastructure Revolution”. He commented on the importance of project development expertise…

