Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Accept decision of voters, President Kenyatta urges Jubilee losers – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Accept decision of voters, President Kenyatta urges Jubilee losers
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By PSCU, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged losers in the Jubilee Party primaries to accept the decision of voters, saying it confirms the level of entrenchment of democracy in the country. President Kenyatta said Kenya will be

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.