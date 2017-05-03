Access Bank posts N26bn profit after tax in Q1

ACCESS Bank has announced impressive performance in all performance indicators as shown by its unaudited result for the first quarter, which ended on March 31, 2017. The bank posted profit after tax of N26 billion during the period compared with N19.4 billion achieved in the same period in 2016, an increase of 34 per cent. […]

