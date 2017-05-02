Access Bank, PSHA, Hacey push for prevention to end malaria epidemic
Access Bank, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PAHA) and Hacey Health Initiative are scaling-up campaign through preventive measures to end malaria epidemics especially for suburban dwellers and people living in underprivileged environments across Nigerian and Africa. The organisations made the call recently during a community sensitization session organized under the ‘Malaria to Zero’ initiative…
The post Access Bank, PSHA, Hacey push for prevention to end malaria epidemic appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!