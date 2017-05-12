Pages Navigation Menu

Accra Weizo travel fair holds

Posted on May 12, 2017

MD/CEO Med-View Airline Plc, Alhaji Muneer Bankole (left) receiving the Aviation Personality of the Year Award (Nigeria) from Ikechi Uko at the 2016 Accra Weizo conference in Accra, Ghana.

Accra Weizo West African Travel fair is set to hold with over 70 tour operators and travel professionals in West Africa meeting in Ghana later this month.
The third edition of Accra Weizo will be hosted to series of events from May 23 to 26.

Accra Weizo Travel Expo is targeted at growing Travel Business in West Africa and is organised by African Travel Market who also organises Akwaaba Travel Market in Lagos Nigeria.

West Africa is the biggest Region in Africa with over 350 million people. It receives the least number of tourists yet West African countries generate the highest number of outbound travellers in Africa.

Participants will visit the famous Cape Coast of Ghana where GTA has lined up lots of Activities to entertain them. Some of the tour operators will be hosted at Ridge Royal at the Coast. A welcome dinner will be hosted on the 25th by GTA in Accra after a city tour, while La Palm and Kempinski Hotels will Host the Foreign Delegates to cocktails and Dinner.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

