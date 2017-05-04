Acer’s new 32-inch monitor for pros packs lots of pretty colors for a pretty penny

Acer has launched the ProDesigner BM320, the first in its new line of ProDesigner BM monitors. It’s built for pros seeking color accuracy, packing 100 percent support of the Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709 color spaces.

