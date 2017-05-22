ACROBATIC DANCERS, OUTSTANDING SPOKEN WORD PERFORMANCES AND MORE ON GCGT SEASON 7

Viewers are in for a big treat as God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT) Season 7 kicked off last week on a very high note with incredible performances from amazing contestants.

Hosted by delectable Olive Emodi, the premiere showcased talents between the ages of 5 – 20 years in music, comedy, dance and spoken words.

The broadcast showed highlights of auditions from three regions with the first stop in Abuja. The contestants had to impress talent scouts which included multiple award winning gospel artist, Asu Ekiye; Pioneer Nollywood actor, Francis Duru; popular On-Air Personality, Matilda Duncan; Marion Ahmed, Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Six Foot Plus and Gospel on the Beatz, before getting the blue ‘congratulations card’ and proceeding to the regional finals.

Master Onyechukwu, a spoken word artiste, who got a blue congratulations card believes he might win this year’s grand prize after wowing the city scouts with his oratory skills. For many contestants the blue ‘congratulations cards’ brought a feeling of super confidence, but will their talents continue to shine through the remaining stages of the competition? Only time will tell.

In Port Harcourt, the GCGT auditions also recorded an impressive turnout of contestants who met with Nigerian gospel artiste Preye Odede; Radio Presenter, Elder Xtra Large; talented gospel singer, Preye Omayuku; Nigeria’s beloved singer, Freke Umoh; gospel artiste, Afy Douglas, singer and choreographer, Bobby Blankson, Season 2 winner of Nigerian Idol, Mercy Chinwe and popular Nigerian comedian, K.O Baba.

A 19 year-old Esther came all the way from Delta state for the Port Harcourt auditions. She blew the scouts away with her fruity voice as she sang “Great is Thy Faithfulness” by Chris Rice. Esther said she is confident and knows what it takes because God has given her a talent that she must not bury.

There were a few participants who returned for another shot at their luck. Tega participated in the GCGT auditions last year and was this time, determined to beat her past performance and hopefully make it past the regionals this year. Like the saying goes “If you do not make it the first time, try again”. Dance group X3M FLUX who are no strangers to talent competitions also showcased their awesome dance moves to earn the blue card.

One of the highlights of Port Harcourt audition was the discovery of multi-talented artiste, Immaculate Benibo who dances, sings and raps in one breath. She believes her talents were specially given by God. Immaculate certainly charmed the city scouts with her lovely voice.

The GCGT audition then berthed in Lagos, which is home to Nigeria’s entertainment hub and recorded the highest number of contestants.

The struggle among spoken word artistes at the audition was real, but only a small number were able to delight the Lagos scouts that consisted, vocal expert, Benneth Ogbeiwi (Uncle Ben); gospel artiste, Enitan Adaba; singer Moz; gospel musician, Mairo Ese; recording artiste, Nosa Omoregie; Gospel Praise & Worship leader, Odunayo Aboderin; choreographer, Ibrahim Suleiman; comedian Frank Onero and broadcaster cum singer, Gloria Maduka.

A dance group called “Jesus freak” impressed the scouts greatly when they infused dance with playing the violin.

19-year-old Joshua brought a different flavour to the competition with his beat boxing skills. Joshua believes his talent is very unique, especially in Nigeria. He definitely left audience in awe with his performance, which got him a blue card from the scouts.

A five year-old pianist, Munachi Mso left the judges astonished when he played the piano blindfolded. This was one of the highlights at the Lagos audition.

