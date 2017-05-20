Acting President receives 2017 budget from NASS

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, on Friday transmitted the 2017 budget recently passed by the National Assembly to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. The event was done under closed-door, but Enang confirmed the delivery of the document to Osinbajo. “The budget as passed by the National Assembly has…

The post Acting President receives 2017 budget from NASS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

