Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo finally recieves 2017 Budget

The details of the 2017 appropriation bill recently passed by the National Assembly has been received by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. The National Assembly passed a N7.441 trillion budget last week. The document was handed over to Mr. Osinbajo by the presidential aide in charge of Senate, Ita Enang. The handover was done behind Acting …

The post Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo finally recieves 2017 Budget appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

