Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo orders 24 hours operation at Apapa Port

Posted on May 20, 2017

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has continued to acting in his office effectively as he has given an order of a 24-hour operations at the Apapa port and outrightly banned touting by officials or unofficial persons at any port; be it air, land and sea ports in Nigeria. Mr. Osinbajo had on Thursday signed three …

