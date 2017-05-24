Pages Navigation Menu

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo seeks House of Representatives approval on $1.28bn and €9m loans

The approval of the House of Representatives by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for fresh $1.28bn and €9m loans under the 2016-2018 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plans of the Federal Government. The letter  he wrote was read to the House of Representatives on the matter by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday in Abuja. …

