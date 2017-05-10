Acting President Yemi Osinbajo shifts time of FEC meeting

Acting President , Professor Yemi Osinbajo, this morning instructed that the Federal Executive Council meeting held every Wednesday, be moved from 11am to 10am. The meeting had always taken place at 11am when President Buhari presided. Last Sunday, President Buhari traveled to the UK for medical check up, handing over affairs of the country to …

The post Acting President Yemi Osinbajo shifts time of FEC meeting appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

