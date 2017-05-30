Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo signs laws to facilitate access to credit

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has signed into law two bills that will ultimately facilitate access to more affordable credit for Nigerians. The bills were earlier passed by the National Assembly and were part of efforts of the Buhari administration to ease the challenges of businesses in Nigeria. The new Acts are the Secured Transactions …

