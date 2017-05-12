Acting Rector Maritime Academy‎, Others Gets NBTE, NIPR Commendation

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has commended the acting rector of the Maritime academy of Nigeria Oron,n. Mr Mkpandiok A.Mkpandiok‎ and other Chief executive officers of institutions for their roles in the effective public Relation practice of building and developing public institutions.

The Executive Secretary of NBTE Dr. M.A Kazuare gave the commendation at a workshop organized by the NBTE in partnership with the Kaduna Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations ‎(NIPR) and Integrated Business School (IBS) at the NBTE centre of excellence for Technical Vocation Education and Training (TVET) Kaduna with participants drawn from institutions across the nation.

Earlier in his keynote address titled “Building Corporate Image of Nigerian Polytechnics and Monotechnics” the NBTE ES highlighted the salient roles effective public relations practice plays in promoting and ensuring peaceful, conducive learning environment in tertiary institutions, especially in polytechnics, Monotechnics, Colleges of Education and other specialised tertiary institutions in the country.

He urged all heads of institutions to encourage the functionability and proactiveness of their institutions public Relations Units or departments.

Earlier in a brief remarks, Kaduna State Chapter chairman of NIPR, Alhaji Mohammed D. El-Nafaty noted that public relations remains the engine room for the practical and timely development of our institutions.

He implored heads of institutions to promote the practice of Public Relations‎ as they were themselves the Chief Information Officers of their institutions.

The organizers commended the acting rector Maritime Academy and other ‎Chief Executives officers of institutions who availed themselves of the opportunity as a window into the best practices public relations could offer their institutions and by personally sitting in, and called for another similar forum where most of the chief executive officers of tertiary institutions in Nigeria will interface on image and public relations challenges.

The 3-day workshop discussed new approaches to crisis communication management in Nigerian Polytechnic and Monotechnics, developing and utilizing the fundamental and strategic in-house communication tools (Brochure,Newsletters and bulletins), how to write press release and articles to capture reporters and editors interest and information and communication technology (ICT) vehicle (social media) for robust online media presence and resource for institutions among others.

