Activist urges FG to intensify effort at rescuing remaining Chibok girls

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the President of Women Arise Initiative, on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to intensify its efforts at rescuing the rest of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.

Okei-Odumakin made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Newsmen report that 82 of the over 200 girls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno by Boko Haram in April 2014 were released by the sect on Saturday following negotiations with the federal government.

The sect had earlier released 21 of the abducted girls in October 2016.

“The latest release of another 82 set of our missing Chibok girls is major feat achieved since the call for their rescue from Boko Haram began three years ago.

“We are appealing to the Federal government to sustain the approach that has been adopted to rescue the girls so far rescued from the Boko Haram.

“We must also, as a country, explore the possibility of securing the release of other women and young children still being held by this sect, as we aim for a total celebration, ” she said.

Okei-Odumakin said that the release of the girls would be a great relief for their families and everyone that had been involved in the advocacy for their return.

She commended the federal government for its efforts and also lauded the courage and resilience of security agencies which had been at the centre of the rescue.

The post Activist urges FG to intensify effort at rescuing remaining Chibok girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

