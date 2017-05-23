Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Activities put on hold in Onitsha as Biafra celebrates 17th anniversary

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Social and Economic activities were put on hold in the makor cities of the Eastern Part of Nigeria, Anambra and Onitsha as the people of Biafra marked their 17th anniversary celebration on Monday. Members of Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State Biafra (MASSOB) – Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) occupied major streets of Onitsha …

The post Activities put on hold in Onitsha as Biafra celebrates 17th anniversary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.