Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Speaks On Crashing Lilian Esoro’s Marriage To Ubi Franklin

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has reacted to reports in the media which suggests that he was a key factor in Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro’s marriage crash. Reacting to reports that he crashed the actress’ marriage to Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, barely a year after the matrimonial union started, Blossom Chukwujekwu who was a rumored…

The post Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Speaks On Crashing Lilian Esoro’s Marriage To Ubi Franklin appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.