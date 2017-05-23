Actor Daniel K Daniel proposes to his girlfriend on his birthday, thus shutting down alleged romance with Toyin Abraham

Nigerian TV and film actor, Daniel K Daniel proposed to His girlfriend yesterday, on his birthday. This is coming after there were rumors that the actor might just be dating actress, Toyin Abraham. Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wife congratulated and posted a picture of the couple-to-be. She expressed how happy she is with the union and also …

The post Actor Daniel K Daniel proposes to his girlfriend on his birthday, thus shutting down alleged romance with Toyin Abraham appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

