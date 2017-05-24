Actor Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Funke Adesiyan Comment on The Inability Of Actor’s To Donate For Moji Olaiya’s Burial

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has come out to speak on behalf of the committee as regards the opinion Funke Adesiyan and actor Kayode Salako on the logistics surrounding the repatriation of Moji Olaiya body to Nigeria from Canada. He took to his Twitter account to indicate that while Funke Adesiyan made her contribution and it’s…

The post Actor Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Funke Adesiyan Comment on The Inability Of Actor’s To Donate For Moji Olaiya’s Burial appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

