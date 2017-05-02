Actress Beverly Naya to leave snapchat (See why) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Actress Beverly Naya to leave snapchat (See why)
Information Nigeria
Beverly Naya may be considering ending her stint on Snapchat and it has everything to do with a recent post she shared about a text message she received from an Uber driver. The Nollywood actress came under fire for branding the message 'flattering but …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!