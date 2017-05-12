Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Damilola Attoh reveals she underwent life-threatening surgery – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Actress Damilola Attoh reveals she underwent life-threatening surgery
NAIJ.COM
Nollywood actor Chris Attoh's wife Damilola Adegbite Attoh just opened up about a life-threatening surgery that she underwent this year. She shared a photo of herself from the hospital bed as well as her story. In her words: "Flashing back" to a few
Damilola Adegbite Actress opens up about life threatening surgeryPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.