Actress Damilola Attoh reveals she underwent life-threatening surgery – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Actress Damilola Attoh reveals she underwent life-threatening surgery
NAIJ.COM
Nollywood actor Chris Attoh's wife Damilola Adegbite Attoh just opened up about a life-threatening surgery that she underwent this year. She shared a photo of herself from the hospital bed as well as her story. In her words: "Flashing back" to a few …
Damilola Adegbite Actress opens up about life threatening surgery
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!