Actress Eniola Badmus Shares Photos Of Her Wearing Short Gown Breaks Internet (Photos+Video)
Yoruba actress and movie producer, Eniola Badmus has shook social media with her alluring short gown that gave a sneak-peek of her immense endowments.
Eniola Badmus
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is really feeling herself with her pink short gown that attracted flirtacious messages on Instagram.
The actress who just buried her dad is having a fun time on her vacation in the United Kingdom.
She wore a short pink gown to an event and her pictures got tongues wagging.
The Masters degree holder is currently single but its not clear if she is searching.
Watch a short video clip of the actress flaunting her dress below:
The post Actress Eniola Badmus Shares Photos Of Her Wearing Short Gown Breaks Internet (Photos+Video) appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!