Actress Funke Akindele Chops Off Her Hair, Rocks Low Hair Cut.

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Beautiful Actress, Funke Akindele has embraced the low-cut hairstyle. She made this revelation via her snapchat account moment ago. She shared the photos on her snapchat, and they are absolutely beautiful! Meanwhile, Funke’s Husband, JJC in a new interview with Goldenpearly, opened up on how he met the actress. She wanted someone to direct her …

The post Actress Funke Akindele Chops Off Her Hair, Rocks Low Hair Cut. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

