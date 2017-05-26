Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Halima Abubakar Declares Her Undying Love For Anthony Joshua

Actress, Halima Abubakar has revealed that she has crushed on heavy weight champion, Anthony Joshua. According to her, she has had only three people she has crushed on in her life; her ex, Drake, and now, Anthony. She took to her Snapchat to gush over him below… Source: Snapchat

Hello. Add your message here.